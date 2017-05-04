Hold Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 210: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware started CY17 on a firm footing (beats estimates, up 4% QoQ) on back of strong volume growth (4.3% QoQ). Growth driven by BFS (43% of rev), Travel & Transportation (14% of rev) among verticals and IMS (11% share) among service lines. EBITDA margin declined 50 bps QoQ to 16.9%due to one-time costs – visa cost and BPO transition for a large client. Lower forex gain led to lower PAT QoQ.

Outlook

Incorporating higher Q1CY17 revenue, we forecast USD revenue CAGR of 11% over CY16-18E. Our CY17/CY18E EPS stands at Rs 15/Rs 17.5. We rollover our target price to CY18. Value the company at 12x CY18E earnings at Rs 210 (4% downside from CMP of Rs 219). Maintain HOLD given stock price appreciation in recent past. The stock trades at 15x/13x CY17/CY18E EPS.

