App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 210: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Hexaware Technologies with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Hold Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 210: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Hexaware Technologies


Hexaware started CY17 on a firm footing (beats estimates, up 4% QoQ) on back of strong volume growth (4.3% QoQ). Growth driven by BFS (43% of rev), Travel & Transportation (14% of rev) among verticals and IMS (11% share) among service lines. EBITDA margin declined 50 bps QoQ to 16.9%due to one-time costs – visa cost and BPO transition for a large client. Lower forex gain led to lower PAT QoQ.


Outlook


Incorporating higher Q1CY17 revenue, we forecast USD revenue CAGR of 11% over CY16-18E. Our CY17/CY18E EPS stands at Rs 15/Rs 17.5. We rollover our target price to CY18. Value the company at 12x CY18E earnings at Rs 210 (4% downside from CMP of Rs 219). Maintain HOLD given stock price appreciation in recent past. The stock trades at 15x/13x CY17/CY18E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Hexaware Technologies #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.