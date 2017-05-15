App
May 15, 2017 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3632: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3632 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Hold Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3632: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero Motocorp Ltd. revenue declined by 6.4% to Rs 6,915 cr from Rs 7,385Cr in the corresponding quarter of previous year. During quarter, company has sold 16.21 lakh units, declined by 5.8% on YoY basis and inclined by 10.1% on Q-o-Q basis.


Outlook


The stock at Rs 3,322 trades at 14.7x our estimated FY19E EPS of Rs 227 per share. We assign a price target of Rs 3,632 at 16x FY19 EPS, and have “HOLD” rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

