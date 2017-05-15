Hold Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3585: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Hero Motocorp

Revenue, at INR 69.1bn (down 8% YoY), came 1.3% below estimate. Discounts of INR1.93bn (our estimate: INR 2.0bn) were offered to clear BS-III inventory. Gross margin surprised negatively at 31.5% (estimate 32.8%) due to higher-than-expected commodity cost pressure (raw material per unit up 4% QoQ).

Outlook

However, a healthy business franchise with RoE of 36% and robust free cash flow generation limit downside. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with target price of INR 3,585 (17x FY19E core EPS plus INR 387 cash per share). At CMP, the stock trades at 16x FY19E PER.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.