May 15, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3585: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3585 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Hero Motocorp


Revenue, at INR 69.1bn (down 8% YoY), came 1.3% below estimate. Discounts of INR1.93bn (our estimate: INR 2.0bn) were offered to clear BS-III inventory. Gross margin surprised negatively at 31.5% (estimate 32.8%) due to higher-than-expected commodity cost pressure (raw material per unit up 4% QoQ).


Outlook


However, a healthy business franchise with RoE of 36% and robust free cash flow generation limit downside. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with target price of INR 3,585 (17x FY19E core EPS plus INR 387 cash per share). At CMP, the stock trades at 16x FY19E PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

