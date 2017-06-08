App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 08, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HEG Ltd; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HEG Ltd with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.

Hold HEG Ltd; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HEG Ltd


After subdued capacity utilisation over the last few quarters, HEG reported healthy utilisation level for Q4FY17 (80% in Q4FY17 compared to capacity utilisation of 75% in Q3FY17, 65% in Q2FY17 and 50% in Q1FY17). Demand for graphite electrodes has started picking up after inventory correction at the customer’s end.


Outlook


On the back of consolidation in the global industry coupled with the oligopoly nature of the graphite electrode market, we value the stock on an SOTP basis. We value the core business at 8.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA (from 7x earlier) and assign a 20% discount to HEG’s stake in BEL. Subsequently, we arrive at a target price of Rs 275. We have a HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #HEG #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.