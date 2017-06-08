Hold HEG Ltd; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HEG Ltd

After subdued capacity utilisation over the last few quarters, HEG reported healthy utilisation level for Q4FY17 (80% in Q4FY17 compared to capacity utilisation of 75% in Q3FY17, 65% in Q2FY17 and 50% in Q1FY17). Demand for graphite electrodes has started picking up after inventory correction at the customer’s end.

Outlook

On the back of consolidation in the global industry coupled with the oligopoly nature of the graphite electrode market, we value the stock on an SOTP basis. We value the core business at 8.5x FY19E EV/EBITDA (from 7x earlier) and assign a 20% discount to HEG’s stake in BEL. Subsequently, we arrive at a target price of Rs 275. We have a HOLD rating on the stock.

