you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold HDFC, target Rs 1800: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may hold Housing Development Finance Corporation.

Vijay Chopra
Vijay Chopra
enochventure.com

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is one of the most stable companies in the housing finance space and post the RERA which has been implemented, I believe that it is good news for housing finance companies because it would actually skin out all the unscrupulous elements of the real estate space and it would become cleaner and the loan book would become healthier."

"My sense is that it is good for all the companies which are into housing finance business. So, definitely hold on to the stock. My first target for the stock is Rs 1,800 and then over a longer period Rs 2,000 is also quite possible. So, definite hold recommendation from my side," he added.

