you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 930: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 930: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech’s constant currency (CC) revenue grew 3.8% QoQ vs. 3% in Q3 primarily driven by acquisitions as Butler (full quarter consolidation), Geometric (one month consolidation) & IP partnerships came into play. Adjusting for the acquisitions, organic growth was only 1.3% QoQ.


Outlook


We expect HCL Tech to report revenue, PAT CAGR of 9.3%, 4.0% in FY17-19E. We have rolled over our valuation to FY19E with a HOLD recommendation and a revised target price of Rs 930 (14x FY19 EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

