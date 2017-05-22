App
May 22, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 902: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 902 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 902: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


Multi-mode (Mode 1-2-3) strategy is enabling deeper penetration, market share gains and driving differentiated IP/platform offerings. Management expects Mode 2-3 strategy to contribute 35% of portfolio by FY21 (FY17: 19%).


Outlook


We expect USD revenue CAGR of 11% over FY17-19E. In INR terms, our CAGR stands at 12% for revenue, 14% for EBIT and 12% for PAT with an EPS of Rs 65/ Rs 75 for FY18E/FY19E. We rollover our target price to FY19E and value the company at Rs 902 (12x FY19E). Maintain HOLD given 8% upside from CMP of Rs 839. The stock trades at 13x/11x FY18E/19E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #HCL Technologies #Hold #Recommendations

