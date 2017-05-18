App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gulf Oil Lubricants with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Hold Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


GOL’s raw material costs include crude oil derivatives like base oil and additives. With the surge in crude oil prices in the last few quarters, raw materials costs (base oil prices) have increased. However, the rise in raw material costs will be largely offset by appreciation in rupee and regular product price hikes.


Outlook


New OEM tie-ups through aggressive marketing are also expected to help GOL gain market share in the industrial segment and create shareholder value. We value Gulf Oil Lubricant at 28x FY19E EPS of Rs 29.4 to arrive at a target price of Rs 825 with a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Gulf Oil Lubricants #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.