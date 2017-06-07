Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 175: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

GSPL’s Q4 gas transmission volume declined 11% QoQ to 23.4 mmscmd due to temporary unavailability of Ras Gas for few days. Volume will recover sharply from Q2FY18 as RIL starts its gas cracker (RoGC) project. However, the volume is likely to fall in FY19 by 8% as commissioning of RIL’s petcoke gasification project will meet its gas requirement from RoGC.

Outlook

The CMP implies (a) sustainable volume CAGR of 5% post 2020 and (b) tariff hike of 15%; both are achievable. However, under blue-sky scenario of 25% tariff hike (and 5% volume growth), fair value stands at Rs 195, implying a meagre upside of 15%. Downgrade to HOLD with Mar ’19 TP of Rs 175.

