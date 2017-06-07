App
Jun 07, 2017 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 175: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


GSPL’s Q4 gas transmission volume declined 11% QoQ to 23.4 mmscmd due to temporary unavailability of Ras Gas for few days. Volume will recover sharply from Q2FY18 as RIL starts its gas cracker (RoGC) project. However, the volume is likely to fall in FY19 by 8% as commissioning of RIL’s petcoke gasification project will meet its gas requirement from RoGC.


Outlook


The CMP implies (a) sustainable volume CAGR of 5% post 2020 and (b) tariff hike of 15%; both are achievable. However, under blue-sky scenario of 25% tariff hike (and 5% volume growth), fair value stands at Rs 195, implying a meagre upside of 15%. Downgrade to HOLD with Mar ’19 TP of Rs 175.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Gujarat State Petronet #Hold #Recommendations

