Hold Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat contributes substantially to India’s cargo-generation, accounting for 20% of total export cargo. GPPL handles majority of merchandise activities generated to and from the Middle East. Further, a 269 km broad gauge rail line by PRCL, connected to Surendranagar that further connects to national grid, reduces surface logistical requirements of clients.

Outlook

GPPL has already constructed rail-line (electrification pending) till Mehsana, which is strategically located along the dedicated freight corridor (DFC). Volumes from the same would be closely monitored. However, accounting for the current year weakness, we have a HOLD recommendation maintaining a target price of Rs 165.

