you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat Pipavav Port with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port


Gujarat contributes substantially to India’s cargo-generation, accounting for 20% of total export cargo. GPPL handles majority of merchandise activities generated to and from the Middle East. Further, a 269 km broad gauge rail line by PRCL, connected to Surendranagar that further connects to national grid, reduces surface logistical requirements of clients.


Outlook


GPPL has already constructed rail-line (electrification pending) till Mehsana, which is strategically located along the dedicated freight corridor (DFC). Volumes from the same would be closely monitored. However, accounting for the current year weakness, we have a HOLD recommendation maintaining a target price of Rs 165.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

