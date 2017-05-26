Hold Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 805: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas

Volumes during the quarter increased 11% YoY to 6.1 mmscmd but came in marginally below our estimates of 6.3 mmscmd. The strong uptick in Morbi ceramic segment mainly contributed to the YoY growth in Q4FY17 volumes. Going forward, stabilisation of global spot LNG prices post recent highs will ease away the challenges related to supplies to price sensitive customers in the short-term.

Outlook

We believe the company’s strong CGD network offers good demand potential due to lower CNG and residential PNG penetration and increased usage of natural gas for industrial volumes. We value the stock at 18x FY19E EPS of Rs 44.8 to arrive at a target price of Rs 805 with a HOLD recommendation.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.