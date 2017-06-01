App
Jun 01, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Greenply Industries; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Greenply Industries with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Greenply Industries


Plywood division revenues de-grew 3.9% YoY to Rs 306.4 crore of which 3.5% decline could be attributed to end of excise duty in Uttarakhand unit. Plywood volumes de-grew 1.9% YoY to 13.2 million square metre (MSM) while realisations fell 2.9% to Rs 231/ sq mt.


Outlook


This is expected to pick up post commissioning of the new MDF unit. With near term growth to remain under pressure, we continue to maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 300 (22x FY19E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Greenply Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

