you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 176: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Greaves Cotton with a target price of Rs 176 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Hold Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 176: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton


We expect the non-auto segment (farm equipment, auxiliary power, services business) to drive growth going into FY18E. We expect the above segments to grow between 10-15% in the next fiscal. Hence we estimate the non-auto segment revenues to grow at a CAGR of 17% over FY17-FY19E.


Outlook


Revving up from a low base of FY17 in the auto segment, we expect consolidated revenues to grow at a CAGR of 12% over FY17-FY19E. Consistency in non-auto segment and margins are sustainable over the same period which will drive PAT CAGR at 14%. However, valuations at 17x FY19E have priced in most of the positives. We roll over our valuations in FY19E and assign a fair value of Rs 176 (18x FY19E). Any significant decline in stock price would an attractive entry point for investors.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

