you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Graphite India; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Graphite India with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Hold Graphite India; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India


Graphite India reported a dismal set of Q4FY17 numbers wherein the topline was in line with our estimates but EBITDA and EBITDA margin were lower than our estimates. PAT was largely supported by other income and tax credit.


Outlook


On account of oligopoly nature of the graphite electrode market globally, we have valued the company at 9.0x FY19E EV/EBITDA thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 105, with a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Graphite India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

