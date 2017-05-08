App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Godrej Properties; target of Rs 520: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Godrej Properties with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Hold Godrej Properties; target of Rs 520: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Godrej Properties


Revenue stood at INR 4.6bn (up 19% YoY, down 10% QoQ), driven by POCM‐based revenue recognition in Trees project (INR 2.9bn; Phase 2 hit recognition) and other ongoing projects. EBITDA margin stood at 22% (compressed 200bps QoQ). Net profit came in at INR 624mn versus our estimate of INR 706mn.


Outlook


While the sharp demand uptick in key markets, price increase and faster new project additions pose key upside risks, demand slowdown and delays in selling balance commercial inventory are key downside risks. At CMP, the stock trades at 13% discount to our FY18E NAV of INR612. We believe the stock is fairly valued and offers limited upside from current levels. We downgrade to ‘HOLD/SP’ from ‘BUY/SP’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Godrej Properties #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.