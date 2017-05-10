App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Godrej Properties; target of Rs 486: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Godrej Properties with a target price of Rs 486 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Hold Godrej Properties; target of Rs 486: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Godrej Properties


Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has booked pre-sales of Rs 9-10 bn in April 2017 driven by launch of 3 projects – The Trees Origins (Vikhroli), Godrej Golf Links (Greater Noida) and Godrej 24 (Pune). Further, the management expects the momentum to continue in FY18 driven by its strong launch pipeline despite potential disruption from implementation of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Act).


Outlook


Amidst the expected consolidation in the sector post RERA, we believe, GPL can take its operations to another level driven by polarization of demand towards reputed developers. However, due to rich valuations (P/B of 5x vs. 2-3x for its peers), we believe, the stock is fairly priced from a 1-year perspective. Maintain HOLD.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Godrej Properties #Hold #Recommendations

