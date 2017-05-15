Hold Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1846: Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities recommended hold rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1846 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.
Reliance Securities' research report on Godrej Consumer Products
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has posted an impressive performance in 4QFY17 with its consolidated revenues, EBITDA and consolidated net profit growing by 11.8% YoY, 19.3% and 22% to Rs 23.8bn, Rs 5.4bn and Rs 3.8bn, respectively.
Outlook
However, as valuations at 36.9x FY19E earnings offer no meaningful upside from the current levels, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 1,846.
