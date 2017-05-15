Hold Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1846: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has posted an impressive performance in 4QFY17 with its consolidated revenues, EBITDA and consolidated net profit growing by 11.8% YoY, 19.3% and 22% to Rs 23.8bn, Rs 5.4bn and Rs 3.8bn, respectively.

Outlook

However, as valuations at 36.9x FY19E earnings offer no meaningful upside from the current levels, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 1,846.

