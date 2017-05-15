App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1846: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities recommended hold rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1846 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Hold Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1846: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has posted an impressive performance in 4QFY17 with its consolidated revenues, EBITDA and consolidated net profit growing by 11.8% YoY, 19.3% and 22% to Rs 23.8bn, Rs 5.4bn and Rs 3.8bn, respectively.


Outlook


However, as valuations at 36.9x FY19E earnings offer no meaningful upside from the current levels, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 1,846.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Godrej Consumer Prducts #Hold #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.