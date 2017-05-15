App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare; target of Rs 5657: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare with a target price of Rs 5657 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Hold Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare; target of Rs 5657: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare


GSK Consumer’s (GSK) Q4FY17 overall revenue (up 2.3% YoY) was slightly ahead of our estimate, while EBITDA and PAT, up 1.5% and 8.4% YoY came in line. Domestic health food drinks (HFD) dipped 1-2% YoY. GSK lost market share (MS) in Horlicks—value MS of 44.8% (Q3FY17: 46.5%) and volume MS of 50.6% (Q3FY17: 52.3%) reflecting heightened competition from current as well as new players like Patanjali Powervita, Sri Sri Ojasvita, Hershey’s syrup and Pediasure.


Outlook


Introduction of sachets to deepen HFD penetration (40% in South) will buoy GSK’s growth. However, lack of presence in the RTD segment is not a right strategy. Intense competition and NPD funnel remain key concerns. At CMP, the stock is trading at 27.8x FY19E. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with target price of INR 5,657.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.