App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold GIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 530: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on GIC Housing Finance has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated 05 September 2017.

Hold GIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 530: Centrum

Centrum's research report on GIC Housing Finance

We lower our rating on GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICHF) to Hold, even as we revise our TP upwards to Rs530 (valued at 2.5x FY19E ABV). The upward revision to our multiples follows a) greater degree of comfort that we draw from GICHF’s loan growth and earnings and b) our interactions with various stakeholders (NHB, housing finance players, rating agencies) that point to favourable sector dynamics in the affordable housing space (including the extended scope of the scheme) under the Pradhan-Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Urban, the key segment of focus for GICHF.

Outlook

We thus lower our rating to Hold, even as we revise our TP upwards to Rs530 (valued at 2.5x FY19E ABV). Higher pre-payments and or elevated NPAs remain key risks.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Centrum Broking #GIC Housing Finance #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.