Jun 05, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jun 05, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gail India; target of Rs 400: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Gail India with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Hold Gail India; target of Rs 400: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Gail India


We buildin (a) higher employee costs as the 3rdPay Revision Committee report will increase GAIL’s employee costs by Rs 4 bn (vs. FY17 staff cost of Rs 12.5 bn), and (b) delay in tariff notification beyond Sep ’17, hence tariff hike of 8% available only in FY19.At CMP, the stock trades at 13x FY19E EPS of Rs 29 (Rs 31 earlier).


Outlook


Higher oil price will benefit GAIL as its US LNG contracts will become competitive to oil-linked gas contracts at Brent price of USD 63/bl. Profitability of GAIL’s petchem, LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbon segments will also get propped. We roll over to FY19 with TP of Rs400 (Rs 379 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #GAIL India #Hold #Recommendations

