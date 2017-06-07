App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 05:15 PM IST

Hold Finolex Industries; target of Rs 562: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Finolex Industries with a target price of Rs 562 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Hold Finolex Industries; target of Rs 562: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Finolex Industries


Despite flat volume growth in pipes, management remains confident of achieving double digit volume growth over next couple of years on strong agri demand and several government initiatives in irrigation, sanitation and housing.


Outlook


Management is aggressively focusing on increasing its share in (high margin) non-agri pipes (50% vs. 30% currently) over the next few years. While EDC-PVC spread is expected to remain firm, we expect PVC margin to normalize at Rs 10,000/MT. Our FY18E and FY19E EPS stand at Rs 25 and Rs 28. Maintain HOLD with TP of Rs 562 (20x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Finolex Industries #Hold #Recommendations

