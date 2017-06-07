Hold Finolex Industries; target of Rs 562: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Finolex Industries

Despite flat volume growth in pipes, management remains confident of achieving double digit volume growth over next couple of years on strong agri demand and several government initiatives in irrigation, sanitation and housing.

Outlook

Management is aggressively focusing on increasing its share in (high margin) non-agri pipes (50% vs. 30% currently) over the next few years. While EDC-PVC spread is expected to remain firm, we expect PVC margin to normalize at Rs 10,000/MT. Our FY18E and FY19E EPS stand at Rs 25 and Rs 28. Maintain HOLD with TP of Rs 562 (20x FY19E EPS).

