App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Fiem Industries; target of Rs 905: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended hold rating on Fiem Industries with a target price of Rs 905 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Hold Fiem Industries; target of Rs 905: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Fiem Industries


The new fiscal 2017-18 augurs bright for the Indian automotive sector. Lower borrowing costs due to pent up demand on the back of demonetization and mild budgetary support to drive consumption growth in FY18 will give a fillip to demand in the automotive sector. In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycles are expected to grow moderately. Demand will revive gradually as more cash flows into the rural economy. SIAM expects two-wheeler segment to grow between 9-11% in FY18 while scooters will continue to grow in double digits.


Outlook


Yet LED business continues to stagger not least due to unhealthy competition and sharp fall in LED prices. Boosting operating efficiencies at its existing plants is aimed at enhancing its market presence. On balance, we retain our hold recommendation on the stock with revised target of Rs 905 (previous target Rs 1457) based on 20x FY18 earnings.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #CD Equisearch #FIEM Industries #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.