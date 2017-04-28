Hold Fiem Industries; target of Rs 905: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Fiem Industries

The new fiscal 2017-18 augurs bright for the Indian automotive sector. Lower borrowing costs due to pent up demand on the back of demonetization and mild budgetary support to drive consumption growth in FY18 will give a fillip to demand in the automotive sector. In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycles are expected to grow moderately. Demand will revive gradually as more cash flows into the rural economy. SIAM expects two-wheeler segment to grow between 9-11% in FY18 while scooters will continue to grow in double digits.

Outlook

Yet LED business continues to stagger not least due to unhealthy competition and sharp fall in LED prices. Boosting operating efficiencies at its existing plants is aimed at enhancing its market presence. On balance, we retain our hold recommendation on the stock with revised target of Rs 905 (previous target Rs 1457) based on 20x FY18 earnings.

