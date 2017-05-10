App
May 10, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 248: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 248 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 248: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Exide Industries


Exide’s Q4 EBITDA/PAT was a 10% miss. EBITDA margin 13.3% (–180 bps YoY) missed estimate of 14.5%. Revenue growth of 12% YoY was marginally lower than estimated. We reckon revenue growth was driven more by ASP increase given the 29% YoY/5% QoQ increase in lead prices (usually a pass-through).


Outlook


We like Exide given structural growth in aftermarket and recovery in OEM. However, inverter sales are volatile with low visibility. We lower FY18/19 estimates by 6%/5% and maintain our HOLD rating post the recent stock run-up. Our TP of Rs 248 (Rs 209 earlier) values the core battery business at 20x FY19E EPS (slight premium to 10-yr average) and insurance business at Rs 33/share.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

