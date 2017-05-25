App
May 25, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Essel Propack; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Essel Propack with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Hold Essel Propack; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Essel Propack


Non-oral care categories, dominated by toiletries, skin care and shampoo, use laminated tubes as packing material. The non-oral care tube market is more than 3x in value compared to oral care tube. Hence, the company is aiming to increase the revenue contribution from non-oral category from 40.4% in FY17 to 50% in the next three years.


Outlook


The stock is trading at 9.2x FY18E and 7.9x FY19E EBITDA (40% premium to historical average one year forward EV/EVBITDA multiple of 5.7x due to lower debt level). We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Essel Propack #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

