App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Eclerx Services; target of Rs 1415: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Eclerx Services with a target price of Rs 1415 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Hold Eclerx Services; target of Rs 1415: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Eclerx Services


eClerx Services’ (eClerx) Q4FY17 revenue at USD47.9mn (up 1.5% QoQ) surpassed Street’s 0.2% growth estimate due to good traction in emerging clients. However, EBITDA margin plunged 130bps QoQ to 30.9% versus Street’s 32.6% estimate due to higher investment in growth.


Outlook


Despite tepid revenue growth, margin is expected to sustain on cost rationalisation and increasing automation boosting productivity. While we remain positive on eClerx’s execution, near-term revenue headwinds and high valuation limit upside. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with revised TP of INR 1,415.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #eClerx Services #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.