Hold Eclerx Services; target of Rs 1415: Edelweiss

eClerx Services’ (eClerx) Q4FY17 revenue at USD47.9mn (up 1.5% QoQ) surpassed Street’s 0.2% growth estimate due to good traction in emerging clients. However, EBITDA margin plunged 130bps QoQ to 30.9% versus Street’s 32.6% estimate due to higher investment in growth.

Despite tepid revenue growth, margin is expected to sustain on cost rationalisation and increasing automation boosting productivity. While we remain positive on eClerx’s execution, near-term revenue headwinds and high valuation limit upside. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with revised TP of INR 1,415.

