Hold Eclerx Services; target of Rs 1279: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Eclerx Services

Eclerx has been grappling with headwinds over past 4 quarters, posting sequential decline in growth. Further, the management expects these headwinds to continue till Q1FY18.

Outlook

Given continued weakness in client metrics, we revise our USD revenue growth estimates down to -3%/ 2% for FY17/ FY18 (earlier -2%/ 7%). Our revised EPS stands at Rs 86/ 91 (earlier: Rs 88/ 98). Our TP of Rs 1,279 (14x FY18E EPS) implies downside of 8% from CMP of Rs 1,395. The stock trades at 16x/ 15x FY17E/ FY18E EPS.

