Hold Eclerx Services; target of Rs 1279: Axis Direct
Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Eclerx Services with a target price of Rs 1279 in its research report dated April 10, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Eclerx Services
Eclerx has been grappling with headwinds over past 4 quarters, posting sequential decline in growth. Further, the management expects these headwinds to continue till Q1FY18.
Outlook
Given continued weakness in client metrics, we revise our USD revenue growth estimates down to -3%/ 2% for FY17/ FY18 (earlier -2%/ 7%). Our revised EPS stands at Rs 86/ 91 (earlier: Rs 88/ 98). Our TP of Rs 1,279 (14x FY18E EPS) implies downside of 8% from CMP of Rs 1,395. The stock trades at 16x/ 15x FY17E/ FY18E EPS.
