App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 12, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dr Reddys; target of Rs 2660: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' is bullish on Dr Reddys has recommended Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2660 in its research report dated July 10, 2017.

Hold Dr Reddys; target of Rs 2660: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Dr Reddys

FY17 was a forgettable year for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRRD) as increased competition in key products, channel consolidation and delay in approval for new products in US (45% of business) impacted top line and bottom line by 9% and 40%, respectively. Weak business performance led to operating cash flow plummeting 48%. The company acquired 8 ANDAs from Teva for USD350mn and also bought back its shares worth INR15bn from the secondary market to boost investor sentiments in these uncertain times, which led to net debt burgeoning by INR37bn. R&D expenses increased to 14.0% of sales compared to 11.5% in FY16 and RoCE tumbled to 8.1% compared to 18.8% last year. Going forward, management’s key priorities are: (1) launch of complex pipeline like Copaxone & Nuvaring in US; and (2) remediate issues raised in the USFDA warning letter. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with TP of INR2,660.


Outlook


In our opinion, there are several downside risks to DRRD’s earnings. At CMP, the stock trades at 18.5x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with TP of INR2,660

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Dr Reddys #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.