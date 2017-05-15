App
Stocks
May 15, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 15, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dr. Reddys Laboratories; target of Rs 2660: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Dr. Reddys Laboratories with a target price of Rs 2660 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Dr. Reddys Laboratories


Dr. Reddys Laboratories’ (DRRD) Q4FY17 earnings continued to be weak after the unsustainable gross margin spike in Q3FY17. Revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT tumbled 5%, 25% and 4% YoY, respectively, hit by supply constraints and pricing pressure in US. Including the recent limited competition gVytorin launch, DRRD expects to launch >10 US products during FY18.


Outlook


We expect the base business to remain under pressure, unless there are key launches of gCopaxone and gNuvaring built in estimates. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with INR 2,660 (18x FY19E EPS) target price.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

