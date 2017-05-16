App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; target of Rs 2610: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories with a target price of Rs 2610 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Hold Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; target of Rs 2610: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories


US business grew 15% to Rs 6360 crore over FY12-17 mainly driven by new launches. US remains a key driver for the company, contributing 45% to total revenues. Current US pending pipeline comprises 101 pending approvals (62 Para IV filings and 21 FTFs) including two NDAs. The company has developed a knack for exclusivity/FTF launches on a fairly continuous basis in US.


Outlook


Apart from US, Global Generics (ex US, Europe) growth is expected to recover on the back of stabilise currency, geographical expansion, robust biosimilar portfolio and ramp up in institutional business. We have ascribed a target price of Rs 2610 based on 19x FY19E EPS of Rs 137.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.