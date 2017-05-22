App
May 22, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 2450: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories


Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported in-line Q4FY17 revenue growth of 6.4% YoY, while EBITDA (12.2% YoY) and PAT (7.6% YoY) growth surpassed estimates. Volume growth of 4% YoY was a sharp recovery from the 4% YoY dip in Q3FY17 with domestic growth of 8% YoY aided by healthy pricing growth (recouped after many quarters).


Outlook


HUL is key beneficiary of share gains helped by GST. Increased launches in natural space will contain share loss and propel growth. However, success of new launches is key. Impact of cannibalisation on core portfolio is a monitorable. At CMP, the stock is trading at 36.5x FY19E. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with target price of INR 1,106.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

