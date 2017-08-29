App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 29, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DLF; target of Rs185: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on DLF has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated August 28, 2017

Hold DLF; target of Rs185: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on DLF

DLF board has approved sale of promoters’ 40% equity stake in DCCDL for a pre-tax amount of INR119bn. Promoter will infuse most of the deal proceeds into DLF and the company will need to raise additional public capital as well. Post-deal, we estimate company’s net debt to reduce by ~INR134b. This, however, will come at the expense of significant equity dilution (36-44%, we believe) and negates gains from debt reduction — (-)5% to (-)11% NAV/share impact.

Outlook

Rental income should see meaningful uptick only post FY19. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #DLF #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.