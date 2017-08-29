Hold DLF; target of Rs185: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on DLF

DLF board has approved sale of promoters’ 40% equity stake in DCCDL for a pre-tax amount of INR119bn. Promoter will infuse most of the deal proceeds into DLF and the company will need to raise additional public capital as well. Post-deal, we estimate company’s net debt to reduce by ~INR134b. This, however, will come at the expense of significant equity dilution (36-44%, we believe) and negates gains from debt reduction — (-)5% to (-)11% NAV/share impact.

Outlook

Rental income should see meaningful uptick only post FY19. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’.

