May 29, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DLF; target of Rs 185: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on DLF with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Hold DLF; target of Rs 185: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on DLF


DLF’s residential new sales continued to remain lackluster in Q4FY17. We expect this to continue in ensuing quarters as well given sustained slowdown in its mainstay Gurgaon market coupled with limited visibility on new launches. Though rental business is robust, meaningful uptick in annuity income is likely only post FY19 when upcoming assets become operational.


Outlook


We expect muted operations for DLF in coming quarters. Valuation of promoter stake sale in rental assets, improvement in Gurgaon market and new launches are key stock catalysts. Earnings‐based valuations appear rich versus peers – 37x / 33x FY18E / FY19E EPS (ex‐CCPS deal impact). We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

