Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 690: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories

Divi?s management, in its conference call post import alert on Unit 2, highlighted the alert will impact only 5% of its total sales, as remaining 17% of sales in US is under exemption list. Company did not share any timelines for remediation (as awaiting detailed comments by USFDA) and, does not expect significant escalation in remediation costs (USD 1-2mn for third party consultants).

Outlook

We remain cautious on slowing growth guidance (4-5% YoY growth) which could be further impacted by reactions of its customers (both innovators/ generic companies across regions). We further cut (after downgrade report in Jan ?17) FY18/19E EPS by another 6%/7% and, maintain HOLD with revised TP of Rs 690 (18x Dec18E EPS).

