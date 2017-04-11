App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 690: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated April 10, 2017.

Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 690: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories

Divi?s management, in its conference call post import alert on Unit 2, highlighted the alert will impact only 5% of its total sales, as remaining 17% of sales in US is under exemption list. Company did not share any timelines for remediation (as awaiting detailed comments by USFDA) and, does not expect significant escalation in remediation costs (USD 1-2mn for third party consultants).

Outlook

We remain cautious on slowing growth guidance (4-5% YoY growth) which could be further impacted by reactions of its customers (both innovators/ generic companies across regions). We further cut (after downgrade report in Jan ?17) FY18/19E EPS by another 6%/7% and, maintain HOLD with revised TP of Rs 690 (18x Dec18E EPS).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Divis Laboratories #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.