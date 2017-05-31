App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Divi’s Laboratories with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Hold Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Divi’s Laboratories


The company has two main revenue segments - generics and custom synthesis (CRAMS). The segmental division is normally equal as per the management’s assertion. The custom synthesis (CS) business is a margin accretive business but at times lumpy as it depends on offtake from customers (global top 20 big pharma).


Outlook


Note that majority of clients are top notch MNC companies that are sensitive to this type of regulatory concern. Apart from this, the company is already facing capacity constraints at Vizag and delay in acquisition of Kakinada land for green-field expansion. We have valued the stock at Rs 625 based on 14x FY19E EPS of Rs 44.8.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Divis Laboratories #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.