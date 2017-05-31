Hold Divi’s Laboratories; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Divi’s Laboratories

The company has two main revenue segments - generics and custom synthesis (CRAMS). The segmental division is normally equal as per the management’s assertion. The custom synthesis (CS) business is a margin accretive business but at times lumpy as it depends on offtake from customers (global top 20 big pharma).

Outlook

Note that majority of clients are top notch MNC companies that are sensitive to this type of regulatory concern. Apart from this, the company is already facing capacity constraints at Vizag and delay in acquisition of Kakinada land for green-field expansion. We have valued the stock at Rs 625 based on 14x FY19E EPS of Rs 44.8.

