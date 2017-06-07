App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 600: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 600: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories


Q4 revenue declined 3% YoY in line with our estimate, while EBITDA adjusted for Rs 290 mn of forex loss at Rs 3.9 bn was 9% below our estimate. Adj. PAT declined 10% YoY at Rs 2.88 bn, 12% below our estimate.


Outlook


Despite attractive valuations, we remain cautious as growth could be impacted by reactions of its customers (both innovators/generic companies across regions) given USFDA import alert on its Unit 2 plant. We maintain our FY18/19E EPS and HOLD rating with a revised TP of Rs 600 (16x FY19E EPS) vs. Rs 680 earlier (18x FY19E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Divis Laboratories #Hold #Recommendations

