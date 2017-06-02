App
Jun 02, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 585: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Divi's Laboratories


Divi's Laboratories’ (Divi’s) Q4FY17 sales, EBITDA and PAT fell 3%, 9% and 19% YoY, respectively. Capacity constraint led to muted top line and cost escalation due to remedial measure impacted profitability. Management has revised down FY18 revenue guidance to single digit versus 10-15% earlier.


Outlook


Further, the company has been unable to initiate fresh capex at Kakinada due to local political issues, whereas current capacity is running almost full. Ergo, we rule out any meaningful growth over the next 2 years. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with target price of INR 585 (15x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

