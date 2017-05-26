App
May 26, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dish TV; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Dish TV with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Hold Dish TV; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dish TV


The company reported a weak set of numbers as it posted a steep decline of 11.4% QoQ in its ARPU to Rs 134. The management attributed the decline to the demonetisation effect leading to downtrading of packs and lower number of days in the quarter.


Outlook


We cut our subscription revenue estimates downwards and continue to maintain HOLD recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 80. There could be additional cost synergies once the Videocon merger is complete, which is expected by H2FY18.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Dish TV #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

