Hold Dish TV; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dish TV

The company reported a weak set of numbers as it posted a steep decline of 11.4% QoQ in its ARPU to Rs 134. The management attributed the decline to the demonetisation effect leading to downtrading of packs and lower number of days in the quarter.

Outlook

We cut our subscription revenue estimates downwards and continue to maintain HOLD recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 80. There could be additional cost synergies once the Videocon merger is complete, which is expected by H2FY18.

