Hold Dish TV; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Dish TV with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Dish TV
The company reported a weak set of numbers as it posted a steep decline of 11.4% QoQ in its ARPU to Rs 134. The management attributed the decline to the demonetisation effect leading to downtrading of packs and lower number of days in the quarter.
Outlook
We cut our subscription revenue estimates downwards and continue to maintain HOLD recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 80. There could be additional cost synergies once the Videocon merger is complete, which is expected by H2FY18.
