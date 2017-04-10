App
Apr 07, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold DHFL; target Rs 450-500: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may hold Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is a good stock to hold on, valuations are also not very stressed and my take would be that home sales would pick up slowly and steadily; interest rate structure is very low now a days and of course builders are also offering a lot of freebies and lot of schemes all across the country because of the stress which is there in the sector. So I think home sales should increase over a period of time and so should the home finance companies. So DHFL is very precariously placed as of now trading at around Rs 390 odd."

"I suppose that if somebody holds on with the longer term perspective my target for the stock is Rs 450 and 500, so definitely one can hold on to the stock. The company has a lot of merit and the asset quality also has been very stable, so I would suggest a hold with a long-term perspective, no worries there," he added.

