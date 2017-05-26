Hold Den Networks; target of Rs 121: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Den Networks

ARPU grew 5.4% and 4.9% YoY in phase I and II markets, respectively. In our view, phase I and II markets could see limited net realisations growth, while it may continue to increase in phase III and IV markets. DEN continues to enhance penetration in broadband business (added 18,000 subscribers in Q4FY17 versus 19,000 in Q3FY17). However, broadband ARPU dropped 2.5% QoQ impacted by intense competition from telecom players.

Outlook

We remain positive on DEN over longer term. But, investments in phase IV market and slowdown in broadband are key monitorables. Heightened competition from RJio is also a concern. We maintain ’HOLD/SP’ with TP of INR 121. At CMP, the stock is trading at 6.4x FY18E and 5.2x FY19E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.