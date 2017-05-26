App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Den Networks; target of Rs 121: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services recommended hold rating on Den Networks with a target price of Rs 121 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Hold Den Networks; target of Rs 121: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Den Networks


ARPU grew 5.4% and 4.9% YoY in phase I and II markets, respectively. In our view, phase I and II markets could see limited net realisations growth, while it may continue to increase in phase III and IV markets. DEN continues to enhance penetration in broadband business (added 18,000 subscribers in Q4FY17 versus 19,000 in Q3FY17). However, broadband ARPU dropped 2.5% QoQ impacted by intense competition from telecom players.


Outlook


We remain positive on DEN over longer term. But, investments in phase IV market and slowdown in broadband are key monitorables. Heightened competition from RJio is also a concern. We maintain ’HOLD/SP’ with TP of INR 121. At CMP, the stock is trading at 6.4x FY18E and 5.2x FY19E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Den Networks #Geojit Financial services #Hold #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.