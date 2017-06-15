App
Jun 15, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated June 13, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank


Mid-sized private sector bank stocks saw a run up in the recent past in anticipation of a better performance in terms of growth and asset quality. The stock price of DCB Bank has seen highest run up among banking peers to the tune of 84% YTD from January 1, 2017 till date.


Outlook


Therefore, we are not negative on the overall asset quality and expect it to remain manageable across business segments. Going ahead, we expect the GNPA ratio at 1.7% while NNPA ratio is estimated at 0.8% by FY19E. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #DCB Bank #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

