Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank

Mid-sized private sector bank stocks saw a run up in the recent past in anticipation of a better performance in terms of growth and asset quality. The stock price of DCB Bank has seen highest run up among banking peers to the tune of 84% YTD from January 1, 2017 till date.

Outlook

Therefore, we are not negative on the overall asset quality and expect it to remain manageable across business segments. Going ahead, we expect the GNPA ratio at 1.7% while NNPA ratio is estimated at 0.8% by FY19E. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.