Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank

With a view to laying the foundation for a future endeavour and counter competition from MFI who have been awarded small bank licences, DCB in Q2FY16 announced a shift in its strategy from stable growth to aggressive expansion.

Outlook

RoA is expected to improve to 1% by FY19E. The stock has witnessed a sharp rally of 60% since January 2017. We revise our target price higher to Rs 165 (Rs 150 earlier) assigning multiple of 1.8x FY19E ABV of Rs 89. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

