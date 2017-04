Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "If one wants to hold DCB Bank, he/she needs to have a tight stop somewhere below levels of Rs 165. If Rs 165 goes, take your money off the table or continue holding it. Who knows it can go to Rs 200 as well but I would certainly put a trading stop out there."

DCB Bank ended at Rs 173.25, down Rs 6.40, or 3.56 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 183.40 and 52-week low Rs 89.30 on 12 April, 2017 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.