App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Dabur India with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India


DIL has a strong portfolio of brands (Dabur Chyawanprash, Real, Hajmola, Vatika, Amla, Fem, Honey, Meswak, Dabur Red) with the focus largely on ayurvedic & healthcare offerings. The company’s diverse product portfolio (hair care, oral care, skin care, home care, health supplements, digestives, OTC & ethicals) and presence in niche categories has aided revenue growth at a robust 12.4% CAGR in FY10-17.


Outlook


We remain cautious on DIL’s performance because of a) further de-stocking ahead of GST implementation and b) continued economic turmoil & currency devaluation in international market. Hence, we downgrade the stock to HOLD recommendation with a target price of Rs 305 per share, valuing it at 38x FY19E EPS of Rs 8.0.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Dabur India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.