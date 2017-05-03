Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Dabur India

DIL has a strong portfolio of brands (Dabur Chyawanprash, Real, Hajmola, Vatika, Amla, Fem, Honey, Meswak, Dabur Red) with the focus largely on ayurvedic & healthcare offerings. The company’s diverse product portfolio (hair care, oral care, skin care, home care, health supplements, digestives, OTC & ethicals) and presence in niche categories has aided revenue growth at a robust 12.4% CAGR in FY10-17.

Outlook

We remain cautious on DIL’s performance because of a) further de-stocking ahead of GST implementation and b) continued economic turmoil & currency devaluation in international market. Hence, we downgrade the stock to HOLD recommendation with a target price of Rs 305 per share, valuing it at 38x FY19E EPS of Rs 8.0.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.