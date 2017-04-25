Hold Cyient; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient

Constant currency (CC) revenues grew 3.6% QoQ led by 7.5% QoQ revenue growth in Rangsons division, which clocked US$16 million in revenue in Q4. DLM revenue grew 38% YoY to US$53.9 million in FY17, slightly below the company’s expectations of 50% YoY growth.

Outlook

We expect Cyient to report rupee revenue, PAT CAGR of 11.7%, 16.6% in FY17-19E (average 13.7% EBITDA margins in FY17-19E). We continue to maintain our HOLD recommendation with our revised target price of Rs 580 (at 14x FY19E EPS).

