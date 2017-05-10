Hold Cyient; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient

Cyient reiterated its aim to become a major tier-1 supplier in its select industry verticals in next 10 years. In order to meet this vision, the company has articulated S3 strategy of Services to Systems & Solutions with AGILE execution framework.

Outlook

We anticipate Cyient will report rupee revenue, PAT CAGR of 11.7%, 16.6% in FY17-19E (average 13.7% EBITDA margins in FY17-19E). We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 (at 14x FY19E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.