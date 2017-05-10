App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cyient; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Hold Cyient; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cyient


Cyient reiterated its aim to become a major tier-1 supplier in its select industry verticals in next 10 years. In order to meet this vision, the company has articulated S3 strategy of Services to Systems & Solutions with AGILE execution framework.


Outlook


We anticipate Cyient will report rupee revenue, PAT CAGR of 11.7%, 16.6% in FY17-19E (average 13.7% EBITDA margins in FY17-19E). We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 (at 14x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Cyient #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.