you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1046: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Colgate Palmolive with a target price of Rs 1046 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Colgate Palmolive


Colgate Palmolive’s (Colgate) Q4FY17 revenue and EBITDA growth of 2.2% and 1.2% YoY, respectively, and PAT decline of 0.5% YoY came in line with our estimates. Volumes though declined 3% YoY, recovered from 12% YoY dip in Q3FY17.


Outlook


Colgate’s innovation funnel and brand investments will persist, which will help arrest share loss, but impact margins in short term. At CMP, the stock is trading at 34.2x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘HOLD/Sector Performer’ with target price of INR 1,046.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

