you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 990: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive India with a target price of Rs 990 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 990: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India


CPIL is the largest player in oral care in India with a market share of 55.6% in toothpaste and 47.3% in toothbrush category in CY16. Though the entry of Patanjali has disrupted the toothpaste category, denting CPIL’s market share by 180 bps in past year, HUL has been impacted more with a market share loss of ~370 bps in 2013-16.


Outlook


On account of higher advertisement expense and expected increase in raw material cost, we expect the EBITDA margin to remain capped at 20.8% for FY19E. We reiterate our HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 990/share valuing it at 38x FY19E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

