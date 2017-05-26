App
May 26, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 900: Axis Direct

Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive India with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 900: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India


Net sales grew only 3% YoY as volumes declined ~3% due to sustained pressure in wholesale. Toothpaste market share declined 120 bps YoY to 54.1% but toothbrush market share grew 160 bps YoY to 47.4%. Higher A&P (+242 bps YoY to14%) offset benefits from lower RM cost (down 153 bps YoY at 37.5%) and other opex (down 89 bps YoY), resulting in OPM decline of 29 bps YoY to 23.7%.


Outlook


Despite EPS CAGR of 4% over FY12-17 and market share loss of 400bps in the past two years, valuations remain elevated at forward P/E of 41x. Maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 900 (Rs 840 earlier) based on forward P/E of 32x.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Axis Direct #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Hold #Recommendations

