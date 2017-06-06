Hold Coal India; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

Coal India has guided for a capex of Rs 15000 crore for FY18 (wherein Rs 8500 crore would be spent on conventional coal expansion initiatives while balance Rs 6500 crore would be towards new initiatives. Among new initiatives, the company is setting up a solar power plant with aggregate capacity of 1500 MW at a capex of Rs 4600 MW (In MP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh) (of this 200 MW is already completed).

Outlook

Furthermore, the cash flow generation is likely to be diverted towards proposed capex amounting to Rs 15000 crore for FY18E, which is likely to moderate the dividend payout. We value the stock at 7.5x FY19E adjusted EV/EBITDA (from 8.5x earlier) and arrive at a target price of Rs 280. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.

