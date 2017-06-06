App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated June 05, 2017.

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India


Coal India has guided for a capex of Rs 15000 crore for FY18 (wherein Rs 8500 crore would be spent on conventional coal expansion initiatives while balance Rs 6500 crore would be towards new initiatives. Among new initiatives, the company is setting up a solar power plant with aggregate capacity of 1500 MW at a capex of Rs 4600 MW (In MP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh) (of this 200 MW is already completed).


Outlook


Furthermore, the cash flow generation is likely to be diverted towards proposed capex amounting to Rs 15000 crore for FY18E, which is likely to moderate the dividend payout. We value the stock at 7.5x FY19E adjusted EV/EBITDA (from 8.5x earlier) and arrive at a target price of Rs 280. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Coal India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.