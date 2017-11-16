App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold City Union Bank; target of Rs 150: Centrum Research

Centrum recommended hold rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated November 08, 2017.

Centrum's research report on City Union Bank


We retain Hold on CUBK with TP at Rs150 (valued at 2x FY19E ABV). Q2’18 results beat our estimates on all fronts – strong NII / further expansion in NIM / healthy PPOP and respectable profits. The trend in slippages seems to be stabilising; overall stressed asset portfolio (GNPA + restructuring) at 3.1% of loans, remains lower amongst peer set banks.


Outlook


While we like CUBK’s business model, valuations at 2.3x FY19E ABV limit near-term upside. Retain Hold with TP at Rs150 (valued at 2x FY19E ABV). CUBK is a compounding story and we suggest accumulating the same at lower levels. Key risks: concentration risk, lower growth.We continue to like CUBK for its growth strategy, capital position and returns profile. Current valuations at 2.3x FY19E ABV appear reasonable.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Centrum Research #City Union Bank #Hold #Recommendations

